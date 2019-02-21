Teen Campaigner Calls Out Indian PM for Doing Little About Climate Change

After Swdish teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg, in her video message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warned “...if you fail, you are going to be seen as one of the worst villains in human history,” social media burst out in huge applause.

A video released by the Brut India portal shows 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg addressing the Indian PM, urging him to take concrete steps to tackle climate change.

This is not the first time Greta has been in the news for raising awareness about climate change.

"Dear Mr Modi, you need to take action now against the climate crisis, not just talking about it because if you keep going on like this, doing business as usual, and just talking about and bragging about the little victories, you are going to fail. And if you fail, you are going to be seen as one of the worst villains in human history in the future. And you don't want that," Greta Thunberg says in the video.

Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old climate activist who has inspired thousands of young people worldwide to fight climate change. This is her message to the Indian prime minister. 🌏🔥✊ pic.twitter.com/3FZTztv5Ob — Brut India (@BrutIndia) February 20, 2019

She is the revolutionist of the 21st century. — ashwin kumar (@ashwinkumar1381) February 20, 2019

Much more power to you.:) You're doing great.. Keep at it. — Anshuman Pati (@anshumanpati6) February 20, 2019

Indian netizens responded positively, applauding her boldness and candour.

​Earlier, Greta made headlines for her "school strike for climate change", in which she organised a sit-in outside the Swedish Parliament. She also addressed the United Nations Climate Change Conference in December 2018, saying, "We have not come here to beg the world leaders to care for our future."

"They have ignored us in the past and they will ignore us again. We have come here to let them know that change is coming whether they like it or not," she adds.