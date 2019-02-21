Indian Man Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunman in US - Reports

The victim hailed from the Indian state of Telangana and moved to the US six years ago.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A 45-year-old Indian working in the state of Florida in the US was shot dead by an unidentified gunman on Tuesday, according to media reports. Another person was reportedly injured in the shootout.

The victim, Goverdhan Reddy, is survived by his wife and two children. His first daughter is a student in the tenth grade while the younger daughter is in the seventh grade.

"We got information that a masked man shot dead Govardhan when he was alone at the store and fled away. As per preliminary information, the accused did not take away any cash. The motive of the killing is not known," said Reddy, a friend of the victim, according to the PTI news agency.

"We received information that on Tuesday late night, two persons barged into the gas station store where Goverdhan was alone and opened fire on him," the victim's brother said.

"Local authorities suspect that the two unidentified men who shot him may be robbers. We don't know the exact reason why the assailants had killed my brother," the victim's brother added.

The family of the victim have approached the Indian government to assist them bring Goverdhan's body home.