'Hehe So Mee': Unflustered Indian Starlet Revels in Her Online Memes

Indian actress Ananya Panday seems to be very upbeat about her upcoming debut film 'Student of the Year 2', so much so that memes and trolls are seemingly not bothering her at all, addressing the matter in an Instagram post.
#AnanyaPandey gets meme-fied like old 'student' #AliaBhatthttps://t.co/AT5N9twrjD— Indiacom (@indiacom) February 20, 2019
Cutie in koffee with karan season 6 😍💕…… #ananyapandey
A meme titled "when mom forgets to take my shopping" with a shocked face, resembling one of her shocked expressions on the show, had her commenting, "Hehe so mee."
Hehe so mee😂……. #ananyapandey
Another meme with her in a sombre-faced mood captioned "When there is many stylish new clothes in the wardrobe but still confused and don't know what to wear." She responded, "Can you relate it? Raise your hand if it happens with you everytime."
Can you relate it? [ Just for fun😂 ] Raise your hand 🙋🏻♀️ if it happens with you everytime 😂…….. For more follow @ananya.holic ❤️……. ________________ #ananyapandey #ananyapanday #memes #koffeewithkaran
Another one is captioned "when someone tries to remove my phone from charging", with the backdrop photo of her with a raised finger. The Indian star commented, "Can you relate it?"
Can you relate it?🙊😂…….. #ananyapandey
