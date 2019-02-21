'Hehe So Mee': Unflustered Indian Starlet Revels in Her Online Memes

Against the going norm of becoming hyper against social media trolls and satirical memes, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday recently seemed to be enjoying every bit of it.

Indian actress Ananya Panday seems to be very upbeat about her upcoming debut film 'Student of the Year 2', so much so that memes and trolls are seemingly not bothering her at all, addressing the matter in an Instagram post.

She was recently on the 'Koffee with Karan' chat show, along with other actors from the movie "Tiger Shroff" and another debutant Tara Sutaria. Her mannerisms and expressions inspired netizens who then began flooding the internet with creative memes of her. Not flustered, she shared some of these memes on her Instagram page, even tagging her parents in the posts.

A meme titled "when mom forgets to take my shopping" with a shocked face, resembling one of her shocked expressions on the show, had her commenting, "Hehe so mee."

Another meme with her in a sombre-faced mood captioned "When there is many stylish new clothes in the wardrobe but still confused and don't know what to wear." She responded, "Can you relate it? Raise your hand if it happens with you everytime."

Another one is captioned "when someone tries to remove my phone from charging", with the backdrop photo of her with a raised finger. The Indian star commented, "Can you relate it?"