Register
13:53 GMT +321 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ananya Panday

    'Hehe So Mee': Unflustered Indian Starlet Revels in Her Online Memes

    © Photo: ananyapandayfp/instagram
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Against the going norm of becoming hyper against social media trolls and satirical memes, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday recently seemed to be enjoying every bit of it.

    Indian actress Ananya Panday seems to be very upbeat about her upcoming debut film 'Student of the Year 2', so much so that memes and trolls are seemingly not bothering her at all, addressing the matter in an Instagram post. 

    Disha Patani
    © Photo: dishapatani/instagram
    Indian Starlet Disha Patani Emulates Her Love in Wall Backflip
    She was recently on the 'Koffee with Karan' chat show, along with other actors from the movie "Tiger Shroff" and another debutant Tara Sutaria. Her mannerisms and expressions inspired netizens who then began flooding the internet with creative memes of her. Not flustered, she shared some of these memes on her Instagram page, even tagging her parents in the posts.

    A meme titled "when mom forgets to take my shopping" with a shocked face, resembling one of her shocked expressions on the show, had her commenting, "Hehe so mee."

    Another meme with her in a sombre-faced mood captioned "When there is many stylish new clothes in the wardrobe but still confused and don't know what to wear." She responded, "Can you relate it? Raise your hand if it happens with you everytime."

    Another one is captioned "when someone tries to remove my phone from charging", with the backdrop photo of her with a raised finger. The Indian star commented, "Can you relate it?"

    Related:

    Indian Porn Star-Turned-Actress Shares Teaser, Fans Wish Happy Valentine's Day
    Indian Man Takes TV Actress to Court for Raping Him - Reports
    Indian Actress Esha Gupta Tenders 'Proper' Apology to Nigerian Footballer
    Indian Porn Star-Turned-Actress Gives Chill-Pill Tips on Twitter
    Tags:
    trolls, Bollywood, films, social media, actress, Internet, Ananya Panday, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse