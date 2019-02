BEIJING (Sputnik) – Eleven people have been injured after a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in the Chinese city of Jian located in the eastern Jiangxi province, local police said on Thursday.

The attack took place at 07:12 a.m. local time on Thursday (23:12 GMT on Wednesday).

Those injured as a result of the incident were hospitalized.

According to preliminary data, the perpetrator was a 33-year-old local resident. His relatives said he had previously been treated from a psychological breakdown.

Last month one person died and 19 were injured in a stabbing attack in China's Fuzhou. A 48-year-old man attacked people and then jumped in the river. A domestic dispute was reported be the cause of the incident back then.