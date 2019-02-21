At Least 41 Killed in Devastating Apartment Fire in Bangladesh Capital - Reports

At least 41 people were killed in a fire that broke out in an apartment building in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital.

"So far we have recovered 41 bodies. The number of bodies may increase," AFP quoted Bangladesh's fire service chief Ali Ahmed.

The apartment building was also reportedly used as a chemical warehouse. The official said that the fire might have been caused by a gas cylinder, adding that the fire quickly spread through building with highly flammable chemicals.

Last week, at least nine people died as a result of another fire that hit a slum in Bangladesh's southeastern city of Chattogram. According to the Daily Star media outlet, the fire, which devastated some 200 buildings, erupted at night at the Bera Market slum when local residents were sleeping.