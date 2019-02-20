Thrown Off a Flyover, Indian Woman Survives Fatal Fall (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

A woman named Sapna was riding pillion on a moped when it was hit by another speeding vehicle on the flyover, throwing Sapna over the railings of the flyover bridge and onto the road below, according to a news report, citing Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi) Monika Bhardwaj.
Two young boys also sustained injuries but were not thrown off the flyover by the impact. According to police, none of them were wearing mandatory helmets.
Security cameras installed outside a store captured the woman's fall, however, police have failed to obtain footage of the initial crash on the flyover and are still investigating the incident.
