Register
19:55 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Spirits bottles in a shopping cart

    Drug Abuse Surging in India, 57 Million are Alcohol Dependent - Survey

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Commissioned by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the report revealed that 160 million Indians aged between 10 and 75 years consume alcohol.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) carried out a government-mandated study which revealed that 57 million citizens are dependent on alcohol in India, while some 850,000 people consume illicit drugs, the ANI media agency reported.

    READ MORE: American Airlines Pilot Detained for 'Being Drunk' Right Before Flight – Police

    The study's findings were released by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC), an agency functioning under the AIIMS umbrella.

    Cannabis
    CC0
    ‘The War on Drugs Has Failed’: UK Children Find It Easier to Purchase Cannabis Than Alcohol – Poll
    The report, titled Magnitude of Substance Use in India, sheds light on substance abuse in the country, and warned that the use of psychoactive substances like cannabis, opium, heroin, cocaine, amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS), sedatives, inhalants and hallucinogens has increased.

    Researchers surveyed 200,111 households from 186 districts and a total of 473,569 people were interviewed.

    Professor of psychiatry at the NDDTC, Dr. Atul Ambekar, said that heroin abuse has increased many fold, with a large number of addicts in India not undergoing any treatment.

    READ MORE: Over 100 People Die in India After Drinking Spurious Alcohol – Reports

    Some 10 medical colleges with 15 non-government organisations were involved in the survey led by the NDDTC, which began in 2017 and ended in October 2018. The previous nation-wide survey on drug abuse was conducted in 2000-2001, with the results published in 2004.    

    Related:

    Chinese Universities Move to Ban Alcohol
    Chinese City Tells Muslims Not Drinking Alcohol to Turn Themselves In - Reports
    Twitter Wild as Trump Says Not Drinking Alcohol is One of His 'Only Good Traits'
    Bacchus Ban? Venice Considering Fining Tourists for Carrying Alcohol
    Tags:
    Indians, Alcohol, alcohol abuse, Drugs, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse