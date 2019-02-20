Register
22:32 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UN secretary general Antonio Guterres

    UN Chief Asks India & Pakistan to Exercise Maximum Restraint - Reports

    © AP Photo / Khalil Senosi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Pakistan's permanent mission to the UN approached the United Nations urging the world body to step in to defuse tensions between the nations arising as the fallout of the Pulwama terror attack on Indian soil. It also requested a meeting with the secretary-general.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Expressing deep concern over increasing India-Pakistan tensions in the last few days, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday asked the two nations to act immediately to de-escalate hostilities in the aftermath of the Pulwama suicide bomb attack.

    READ MORE: Saudi Crown Prince to Discuss Regional Security With Indian PM — New Delhi

    He reiterated that his "good offices" are available if both sides want and ask for it, reported NDTV.

    "The secretary general stresses the importance for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalation, and his good offices are always available should both sides ask," the UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

    A deadly bomb attack was carried out in Pulwama region of the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 Indian security forces for which India blamed Pakistan. The Jaish-e-Mohammed l(JeM) terror group, led by Azhar Masood and based out of Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. 

    Vehicles stand in flames after it was set on fire by a mob during a protest against Thursday's attack on a paramilitary convoy, in Jammu, India, Friday, Feb.15, 2019
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Protesters Throng Pakistan Embassy in Delhi Seeking Revenge for Pulwama Bombing
    Masood  was arrested in India a couple of decades ago but later freed in a hostage-exchange in the Kandahar hijacking incident. Since then, Masood engineered the attack against the Indian Parliament in December 2001 and was instrumental in many other terror attacks on Indian soil.

    READ MORE: Indian Army Warns Kashmiri Youth Against Joining Militancy

    In the aftermath of the recent attack both countries have recalled their envoys.

    "Looking at the situation in general between India and Pakistan, we are deeply concerned at the increasing tensions between the two countries in the wake of the attack on Indian security personnel on February 14 in Pulwama," Dujrraic added.

    Related:

    ICJ Begins Hearing Case of Indian National on Death Row in Pakistan
    Pakistan's Foreign Office Recalls Ambassador to India in Wake of Terror Attack
    Saudi Crown Prince Arrives in Pakistan for Official Visit - Reports
    Tehran Says Risk of War With Israel Great, Reportedly Summons Pakistan's Envoy
    Tags:
    Indians, United Nation, terror attack, Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse