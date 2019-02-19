Register
23:07 GMT +319 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Police

    Indian Police Ignore, Even Protect, Anti-Muslim ‘Cow Protection’ Mobs - Report

    © Flickr / Simon HunterWilliams
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    143

    India's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is providing cover for Hindu vigilantes who avenge the killing or trading of cows, often thinly-veiled excuses for lynch mobs directed at Muslims and low-caste Hindus, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch. The police routinely delay or ignore investigations in these murders.

    A report issued Monday by HRW highlights the mob murders of dozens of Indians since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Between May 2015 and December 2018, at least 44 people have been killed across 12 Indian states and around 280 people injured in 20 states by so-called "cow protection groups" — Hindu vigilantes seeking to punish people who kill or disrespect cattle, which they hold to be sacred.

    Cow
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Emotive Cow Slaughter Issue Grips Indian State in New Year

    Nearly all of those killed and injured have been Muslims, low-caste Hindus called Dalits, and members of a South Asian indigenous people called Adivasis, according to the report.

    "In almost all of the cases, the police initially stalled investigations, ignored procedures or even played a complicit role in the killings and cover-up of crimes," the HRW report states. "Instead of promptly investigating and arresting suspects, the police filed complaints against victims, their families and witnesses under laws that ban cow slaughter. In several cases, political leaders of Hindu nationalist groups, including elected BJP officials, defended the assaults."

    The report mentions a particularly egregious case in Uttar Pradesh in December 2018 when, following the murder of two people by mob violence, the state's chief minister went on to warn people: "Illegal slaughtering, and not just cow slaughter, is banned in the entire state."

    Beef is consumed mostly by religious and ethnic minorities in India, and cow slaughter is forbidden in most parts of the country, where 80 percent of the population, or roughly 960 million people, are Hindu. By contrast, India's Muslim population is 14.2 percent of the population, or around 172 million people, according to the country's 2011 census.

    Demonstrators hurl stones towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016
    © REUTERS / Danish Ismail
    Indian Cop Beaten to Death by Mob Protesting Cow Slaughter [GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+]

    In many of the attacks, the victims were not obviously part of any kind of cattle slaughter or trading and were simply targeted for being members of a minority that does, at times, eat or trade in bovines and their meat.

    "In addition to beating up cattle traders and transporters that have caused serious injuries, even fatalities, cow protectors have reportedly assaulted Muslim men and women in trains and railway stations in Madhya Pradesh state, stripped and beat Dalit men in Gujarat, force-fed cow dung and urine to two men in Haryana, raided a Muslim hotel in Jaipur and raped two women and killed two men in Haryana for allegedly eating beef at home," HRW wrote.

    Modi, who hails from the right-wing BJP, helped whip up nationalistic support for his party's successful 2014 election campaign by raising the specter of a "pink revolution" which he claimed endangered the sacred bovines. Modi coined the term to describe a purported change in food consumption patterns similar to the famed "green revolution" in the country's agriculture in the 1970s.

    However, according to data from the United Nations' Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), per capita consumption of beef and veal in India has actually decreased in the last 10 years, with the largest decrease happening before Modi took office in May 2014. In 2008, India clocked in at 1.063 kilograms of beef and veal consumed per capita, falling to 0.346 kg/c in 2014 and increasing only slightly since then to 0.520 kg/c last year.

     

    ​​According to a survey by New Delhi Television (NDTV) cited by HRW, "there was a nearly 500 percent increase in the use of communally divisive language in speeches by elected leaders — 90 percent of them from the BJP — between 2014 and 2018, as compared to the five years before the BJP came to power. Cow protection formed an important theme in a number of these speeches."

    The new Chief Minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath greets media as he arrives at the Parliament in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 21, 2017
    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Indian Hindu Monk Leader Slammed for Police's Extrajudicial Killings Policy

    The report includes several examples of this rhetoric coming from BJP officials, including the chief ministers and lawmakers of several Indian states.

    "We will hang those who kill cows," Raman Singh, the BJP chief minister of Chhattisgarh, said in April 2017.

    "I had promised that I will break the hands and legs of those who do not consider cows their mother and kill them," said Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Vikram Saini, a member of BJP, in March 2017.

    "Muslims can continue to live in this country, but they will have to give up eating beef," said Manohar Lal Khattar, the BJP chief minister of Haryana, in October 2015. "The cow is an article of faith here."

    "Calls for cow protection may have started out as a way to attract Hindu votes, but it has transformed into a free pass for mobs to violently attack and kill minority group members," said Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW's South Asia director. "Indian police investigations into mob attacks are almost as likely to accuse the minority victims of a crime as they are to pursue vigilantes with government connections."

    Motorists drive past stray cows roam on a road in Allahabad, India
    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Muslims Beaten to Death by Hindu Mob Over Alleged Cow Theft

    "They [police] also threatened us with arrest under cattle protection laws, saying they will put our whole family in jail," the brother of one victim told HRW.

    The New York Times noted that some of these attacks were filmed.

    "You won't put your face on video committing a crime if you're bothered about being punished," Indian social worker and writer Harsh Mander told the Times. "You're assured that you'll be protected and treated like a hero."

    Activists have long sought government restraint of pro-vigilante rhetoric and the imposition of anti-lynching laws. In July 2018, India's Supreme Court ordered "preventive, remedial and punitive" measures to combat lynching by cow protectors. "It is imperative for them to remember that they are subservient to the law and cannot be guided by notions or emotions or sentiments or, for that matter, faith," the court said.

    A couple holding hands
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Indian Muslim Teenager 'Raped and Murdered Because of Relationship With an Arab'

    Only in August 2018 did Modi speak out against vigilante attacks by cow protectors, saying, "I want to make it clear that mob lynching is a crime, no matter the motive." However, he's dismissed the idea that such attacks express any kind of anti-Muslim sentiment.

    "They've created an enabling and supportive environment for people to act out their hate," Mander said. "Once you let the genie out of the bottle, it's not going to obey you and just go back in."

    Related:

    India Mulls Specific Laws to Deal With Mob Lynching
    India’s Top Court Orders Government to Frame Law to Curb Mob Lynchings
    Mob Justice: Two Rape Accused Lynched by Angry Mob in India's North East (VIDEO)
    Christmas Carol Singers Arrested in India, Priests Under Attack From Hindu Mob
    Tags:
    Adivasi, Dalit, cows, right-wing, extremists, Hindus, Muslims, lynching, violence, mob, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Carnival of Venice: Best Moments
    Carnival of Venice: Parade on Canal
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse