People Should Go Vegan Until Lab-Grown Meat is Commercialised - Science Adviser

Meat at this facility will be produced via cellular agriculture, a process consisting of painless extraction of animal cells, promotion of cell growth in a bioreactor, and tissue change induction to allow for the growing of different types of cells, like muscle and fat, as per demand.

The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Mumbai has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a number of leading laboratories to set up the world's first dedicated centre for meat cultivation, as reported in the India Times.

The centre is set to be handed the Centre for Excellence in Cellular Agriculture award and will aim to create meat in a manner that does away with animal cruelty.

Announcing the project, Dr Rekha Singhal, the dean of research, consultancy and research mobilisation at the ICT on Monday said, "We are proud to announce an MoU with industry leaders to set up the world's first dedicated centre on cellular agriculture."

The centre has already received requisite permission from the state government.

The other partners in the venture include the US-based non-profit Good Food Institute (GFI). "With the help of the Mumbai centre, we could see more cell-based meat companies in India too, poised to grab a share of the $4.6 billion global meat substitutes market," said a GFI spokesperson.

An event was organised in Mumbai to announce the partnership with State Minister Vinod Tawde, ICT's vice-chancellor Dr. G D Yadav and managing director of GFI India Varun Deshpande all in attendance.

PETA activists are excited and upbeat about the technology's potential.

Science policy adviser for PETA India, Dipti Kapoor said. "Lab-grown meat is a promising futuristic idea with the potential of saving billions of animals from being slaughtered. But till the technology is commercialised people should go vegan."