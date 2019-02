Last week a bomb hit a paramilitary convoy, killing over 40 members of India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama, an area of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his country had nothing to do with the attack. He added that his country would retaliate if attacked.

Khan said India had "leveled allegations against Pakistan without any evidence".

"It's a big problem for this region and we want to eradicate it," he added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW