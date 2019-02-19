Indian Star With Pakistani Husband Should Be Dismissed as Brand Ambassador - MP

T Raja Singh, a lawmaker from the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has demanded that Indian tennis star Sania Mirza be expelled as the brand ambassador of the Indian state of Telangana because she is the "daughter-in-law of Pakistan".
Raja Singh is the sole BJP legislator in the Telangana state government.
Meanwhile, Sania Mirza, an Indian ace tennis star married to a Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik, has expressed her take on the terror attack that rocked the nation last week. She expressed sorrow and solidarity with the victims of the Pulwama terror attack in the northern-most state of Jammu and Kashmir.
She was also recently in the news for her open letter posted on Twitter in which she condemned those who think every celebrity should tweet to express their solidarity with the nation in times of crisis, insisting that patriotism is not necessarily expressed through social media.
We stand united 🕯 #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/Cmeij5X1On— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 17, 2019
Earlier, she described herself as "saddened" by the attack in Pulawama and offered her "sincere condolences" to the families of the victims.
Saddened at the attack on our CRPF soldiers in #Pulawama..my sincere condolences to the families.. there is no place for terrorism in the world.. prayers for peace.. #PulwamaAttack— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 15, 2019
