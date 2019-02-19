Two Indian Air Force Aerobatic Team Aircraft Crash in Bengaluru - Reports

Two aircraft from the Indian Air Force aeronautical aerobatic team "Surya Kiran" crashed near Yelahanka Airbase in the city of Bengaluru, according to ANI.

According to reports, the two aircraft collided mid-air during a rehearsal. The Indian pilots were preparing for the Air India Show.

The ANI news agency published a video of the crash scene with a smoke plume rising from the ground.

No details on victims have yet been reported.

#WATCH Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crash at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/kX0V5O0n6R — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

​The three pilots of the two jets managed to eject safely, according to reports.

Aero India 2019 is one of the largest international aviation exhibitions in the world; it has run every two years, starting in 1996. In 2017, 447 companies (234 Indian companies and 213 foreign companies from 22 countries) took part in Aero India.