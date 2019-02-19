Next Round of Chinese-US Trade Talks to Be Held on Thursday-Friday

According to the ministry, the seventh round of the negotiations will be attended by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, while the United States will be represented by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
The previous round of trade negotiations between the United States and China was held on February 14-15. According to the White House, the parties managed to reach some progress during the talks but still had to do "much work."
READ MORE: China Snaps Up More Gold as US Trade War Pushes Country Away From Dollar
Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs. At the G20 summit in Argentina in December, Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed on a "truce" in their tariff war to allow room for a new trade agreement. The so-called truce is reportedly set to end on March 1.
