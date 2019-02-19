Truck Rams Into Marriage Procession in India Leaving 13 People Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 13 people died and 15 more were injured as a truck rammed into a marriage procession in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, the incident occurred on late Monday in the Ambawali village of the Pratapgarh district, about 417 kilometres (259 miles) southwest of the state's capital of Jaipur.

The people were reportedly walking on the side of the road when the truck rammed into the crowd. Nine people died at the site while four more on the way to a hospital. A total of 15 people, including the bride, were hospitalized.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.