Register
14:59 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks with US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018

    Japan's Shinzo Abe Tight-Lipped on Whether He Nominated Trump for Nobel Prize

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    101

    Last week, Trump said that PM Abe showed him a letter he sent to the Nobel committee. The claim, which could be verified immediately, drew the attention of Japanese lawmakers.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opted to neither deny nor confirm reports that he put forward US President Donald Trump's name for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to easing tensions surrounding the North Korea crisis.

    "The Nobel Prize Committee has not disclosed the names of nominees and nominators for 50 years now. I would like to refrain from commenting on this issue," Abe said, speaking during a session of Japanese parliament's lower house.

    "I did not say it was not a fact," Abe said, asked whether he had done so. He went on to praise the POTUS for his "leadership" in the North Korea de-nuclearisation efforts.

    A chief government spokesperson is also said to have refused further comment.

    Japan's Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a government source, that Abe nominated Trump for the award following an informal request.

    On Friday, the US president told reporters that Abe showed him a letter he sent to the Nobel committee. "[Abe] said, 'I have nominated you, respectfully, on behalf of Japan. I am asking them to give you the Nobel Prize.'"

    Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with President Barack Obama as he chairs the Leaders’ Summit on Countering ISIL and Countering Violent Extremism, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, at the United Nations headquarters
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    ‘So Close’: Trump Claims Obama Considered War With North Korea - Report

    "He had rocket ships, and he had missiles flying over Japan, and they had alarms going off, you know that," Trump said. "Now all of a sudden, they feel good. They feel safe. I did that."

    Last May, Trump stated that "everyone" believed he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for his accomplishments in resolving the North Korean crisis, adding that it had never been his goal and that the only reward he really wanted was "victory for the world." A month before that, South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested Trump should be given the award for settling the crisis.

    The first ever US-North Korean summit last year resulted in an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete de-nuclearisation in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their joint military drills as well as the potential removal of US sanctions. A second Trump-Kim summit is set to take place in the Vietnamese capital on 27-28 February.

    Related:

    Study: Enough Uranium, Plutonium For 5-7 Nukes Made in North Korea Last Year
    Caracas Says N Korea Sympathizes With Venezuelans Amid Attempts to Topple Maduro
    ‘Very Unpopular’: South Korea to Pay $923 Mln for US Forces Korea in 2019
    US Sees as Threat North Korea, Iran Space Capabilities - Defense Intel Agency
    Experts From Nuclear Powers Must Inspect N Korea Nuke Sites - Envoy to N Korea
    Tags:
    Nobel Peace Prize, nomination, Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, North Korea, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse