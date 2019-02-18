ICJ Begins Hearing Case of Indian National on Death Row in Pakistan

India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May 2017 after Indian national and former Navy personnel Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The public hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case has commenced on Monday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague, Netherlands.

READ MORE: WATCH Lioness Cause Chaos on the Streets of Indian Village, Injuring Two

The principal judicial organ of the United Nations — the International Court of Justice (ICJ) — informed on 15 February that it will hold public hearings in the Jadhav case (India vs Pakistan) from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 February 2019 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.

"The oral proceedings on the International Court of Justice are commencing on 18 February. India will present its case before the court," Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson told the media. The ministry, however, refused to divulge details saying the matter is sub-judice.

© Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov Kiev to Urge Moscow to Fulfill ICJ Decision on Crimean Tatars Via UN

Earlier, a ten-member ICJ bench on 18 May 2017 restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the case was adjudicated. While Pakistan's Attorney General Anwar Mansoor will argue the matter, the Indian side is expected to be represented by Harish Salve.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Commends Rebel Wilson, Kisses Hubby at Hollywood Film Premiere

Kulbhshuan Jadhav is in Pakistan prison on charges of espionage and terrorism. While Pakistan claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan on 3 March 2016 when he entered Pakistan from Iran, India has maintained that Jadhav a former Indian Navy personnel were kidnapped by Pakistani intelligence agency from Iran.