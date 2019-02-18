ICJ Begins Hearing Case of Indian National on Death Row in Pakistan

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The public hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case has commenced on Monday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague, Netherlands.
READ MORE: WATCH Lioness Cause Chaos on the Streets of Indian Village, Injuring Two
The principal judicial organ of the United Nations — the International Court of Justice (ICJ) — informed on 15 February that it will hold public hearings in the Jadhav case (India vs Pakistan) from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 February 2019 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.
"The oral proceedings on the International Court of Justice are commencing on 18 February. India will present its case before the court," Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson told the media. The ministry, however, refused to divulge details saying the matter is sub-judice.
READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Commends Rebel Wilson, Kisses Hubby at Hollywood Film Premiere
Kulbhshuan Jadhav is in Pakistan prison on charges of espionage and terrorism. While Pakistan claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan on 3 March 2016 when he entered Pakistan from Iran, India has maintained that Jadhav a former Indian Navy personnel were kidnapped by Pakistani intelligence agency from Iran.
All comments
Show new comments (0)