Indian Piano Prodigy Mesmerises With Performance of Russian Composer's Tune

New Delhi (Sputnik) — At just 12 years of age Lydian Nadhaswaram rendered a jaw-dropping performance on the piano at a talent competition in the US.
Chennai-born Lydian wowed the judges and audience alike when he played "The Flight of the Bumblebee" in normal tempo, before taking his performance up a few notches by playing the piece at a tempo of 208 beats per minute.
READ MORE: Indian Porn Star-Turned-Actress Shares Teaser, Fans Wish Happy Valentine's Day
Chennai-born Lydian wowed the judges and audience alike when he played "The Flight of the Bumblebee" in normal tempo, before taking his performance up a few notches by playing the piece at a tempo of 208 beats per minute.
He then played the piece at a 325 beats per minute tempo, to the delight of the audience.
The prodigy was extensively praised online, with show host James Corden describing his performance as "one of the best things I've ever seen live."
— James Corden (@JKCorden) February 8, 2019
— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 10, 2019
Actress Aishwarya Rajesh was simply "wowed" by Lydian's talent.
— aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) February 15, 2019
READ MORE: Indian Starlet Disha Patani Emulates Her Love in Wall Backflip
One person called it "magic".
— BTS Tamilnadu ARMY (@BTStamilnadARMY) February 17, 2019
And a piano player gave way to a "much better" pianist.
— PPhilly (@pphillips0525) February 8, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)