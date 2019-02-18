Indian Piano Prodigy Mesmerises With Performance of Russian Composer's Tune

On “The World’s Best” talent show, the prodigy played a piece by famous Russian composer Nikolai Rimshky-Korsakov called "The Flight of the Bumblebee". He gave three renderings of the composition at different tempos, mesmerising everyone.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — At just 12 years of age Lydian Nadhaswaram rendered a jaw-dropping performance on the piano at a talent competition in the US.

Chennai-born Lydian wowed the judges and audience alike when he played "The Flight of the Bumblebee" in normal tempo, before taking his performance up a few notches by playing the piece at a tempo of 208 beats per minute.

READ MORE: Indian Porn Star-Turned-Actress Shares Teaser, Fans Wish Happy Valentine's Day

Chennai-born Lydian wowed the judges and audience alike when he played "The Flight of the Bumblebee" in normal tempo, before taking his performance up a few notches by playing the piece at a tempo of 208 beats per minute.

He then played the piece at a 325 beats per minute tempo, to the delight of the audience.

The prodigy was extensively praised online, with show host James Corden describing his performance as "one of the best things I've ever seen live."

— James Corden (@JKCorden) February 8, 2019

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh was simply "wowed" by Lydian's talent.

— aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) February 15, 2019

​READ MORE: Indian Starlet Disha Patani Emulates Her Love in Wall Backflip

One person called it "magic".

— BTS Tamilnadu ARMY (@BTStamilnadARMY) February 17, 2019

And a piano player gave way to a "much better" pianist.

​