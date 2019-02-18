Bollywood Actor in Hot Water After Posting Sleazy Photo of His Wife

The star in question is a son of a Bollywood actor-turned-politician, and drew condemnation on social media for sharing a topless photo of his newly married wife on Valentine's Day.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Prateik Babbar faced backlash after posting a semi-nude picture of wife Sanya Sagar on Instagram on Valentine's Day, prompting him to later delete the post.

However, by the time he deleted the photo it had already gone viral and spread to other social media platforms.

He married to Sanya Sagar earlier this year in a ceremony held at Lucknow, the capital city of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. His father is a prominent figure in the Congress Party.

Because his father's role in politics, some netizens didn't approve of Prateik's sharing of his wife's risqué photo. Many social media users opined that the post was a crass publicity gimmick and some called Parteik out for posting nudes of his wife on Instagram.

The Indian star is no stranger to controversy; he was recently in the news for revealing that he first experimented with drugs at the tender age of 13.