4 Indian Soldiers, 2 Terrorists Killed in Counter-Terror Operation in Kashmir

This is the second incident involving a major loss of life of Indian security personnel after the one that took place on Thursday, when a suicide bomber from Jaish-e-Mohammed, a jihadist organisation, rammed an explosives-laden SUV into a paramilitary convoy belonging to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), killing over 40 servicemen.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Four Indian servicemen have been killed during an operation against terrorists in Pinglan area of Pulwama. A search operation was launched early morning on Monday after reports that at least three terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were holed up in the area. The Indian army claims to have killed two terrorists in the counter-operation.

The Indian Army, a police special operations group, and CRPF paramilitary troops had cordoned off the area after receiving intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the vicinity. As the forces were zeroing in and firing warning shots, the militants opened fire, triggering a gunfight in which four servicemen including an army major were killed , a police official told the local media.

The four Indian Army personnel belonged to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles and have been identified as Major VS Dhoundiyal, Havaldar Sheo Ram, Sepoy Ajay Kumar and Sepoy Hari Singh. A civilian named Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat was critically injured in the crossfire and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the operation is still underway in the area, following a fresh exchange of gunfire with the terrorists.

On Friday, the Indian government revoked the most favoured nation (MFN) status enjoyed by Pakistan in response to Thursday's terrorist attack. On Saturday the Indian administration also raised the customs duty on all goods imported from Pakistan to 200 percent, including those levied on fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products and mineral ore.