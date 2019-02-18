Australia Blames Foreign Governments for Cyberattack on Lawmakers

"I have instructed the Australian Cyber Security Centre to be ready to provide any political party or electoral body in Australia with immediate support, including making their technical experts available," Morrison said, as quoted by the Daily Express.
READ MORE: Cyberattack From Abroad Hits Newspaper Distribution Across US — Reports
He noted that there was no indication of "electoral interference". According to him, the authorities have taken a number of measures in order to protect the electoral system from hackers.
Earlier it was reported that all the deputies of the Australian federal parliament had been forced to change their passwords after a cyberattack on the computer network of the legislature.