Register
20:27 GMT +317 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Handcuffs

    Immigrant in Australia Shoots Victim With Terminator-Style Rifle - Reports

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 42

    Despite committing quite a few crimes in Australia, he was still considered eligible for asylum there. However, the chances were reduced nearly to zero after he dared to settle accounts with a crony “military-style”.

    An asylum seeker in Australia, who previously served in the Iranian military, attempted a horrifying home invasion there and shot a man in the back with a “Terminator 2”-styled rifle. 

    READ MORE: US 'Possibly' Sabotaging Iran's Satellite Launches Amid Failed 2nd Try — Zarif

    Omid Nikkheslat, 34, illegally snuck into Australia after serving two years in an Iranian military prison for partaking in anti-government protests. He was finally allowed to stay there, despite increasingly engaging in criminal activity on Australian soil: he dealt amphetamines and heroin there, as well as being caught carrying weapons.

    The Federal Detention Center where Blanca Orantes-Lopez is held some 3,000 miles away from her child is seen behind a fence as a jet flies overhead Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    US Immigrant Detainees Hunger Strike Against ‘Terror and Torture’ of ICE Prisons

    It was well over the top when he made up his mind in summer 2016 to deal with his old debt by turning up at his “drug-dealing mate”, Mehrdad Mirzaagha, whom he owed money,  and pointing at him what he said was his favourite gun — a sawn-off Winchester rifle, similar to what Arnold Schwarzenegger carried in the landmark action movie. As Mirzaagha started moving toward the back door, the masked shooter fired off three rounds hitting the target in the back.

    READ MORE: MI6, CIA & Mossad Conducted Joint Operation to Smuggle Iranian Scientist Into UK

    Although the injured man had to seek medical assistance, he chose not to issue a victim impact sentence to the court. Nikkheslat was caught only a month later, but despite denying any wrong-doing he was taken into custody for the offence after he had been heard by undercover detectives bragging about his rifle.

    He has so far spent a year in prison, with five more still ahead, but the question arises if he will be deported to his home country after the term ends, given the fact there is no extradition agreement between Australia and Iran.


    Related:

    Meddling Again: Canada Says Twitter Trolls Push Pipeline, Migrant Agenda
    Australian MPs Pass Migrant Medevac Bill in Major Blow to Ruling Liberal Party
    Migrant Women in Europe Forced Into Prostitution Via Bloody Magic Ritual - Media
    Tags:
    crime, drugs, migration, immigration, illegal immigration, weapons, Australia, Iran

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse