Immigrant in Australia Shoots Victim With Terminator-Style Rifle - Reports

Despite committing quite a few crimes in Australia, he was still considered eligible for asylum there. However, the chances were reduced nearly to zero after he dared to settle accounts with a crony “military-style”.

An asylum seeker in Australia, who previously served in the Iranian military, attempted a horrifying home invasion there and shot a man in the back with a “Terminator 2”-styled rifle.

READ MORE: US 'Possibly' Sabotaging Iran's Satellite Launches Amid Failed 2nd Try — Zarif

Omid Nikkheslat, 34, illegally snuck into Australia after serving two years in an Iranian military prison for partaking in anti-government protests. He was finally allowed to stay there, despite increasingly engaging in criminal activity on Australian soil: he dealt amphetamines and heroin there, as well as being caught carrying weapons.

© AP Photo / Elaine Thompson US Immigrant Detainees Hunger Strike Against ‘Terror and Torture’ of ICE Prisons

It was well over the top when he made up his mind in summer 2016 to deal with his old debt by turning up at his “drug-dealing mate”, Mehrdad Mirzaagha, whom he owed money, and pointing at him what he said was his favourite gun — a sawn-off Winchester rifle, similar to what Arnold Schwarzenegger carried in the landmark action movie. As Mirzaagha started moving toward the back door, the masked shooter fired off three rounds hitting the target in the back.

READ MORE: MI6, CIA & Mossad Conducted Joint Operation to Smuggle Iranian Scientist Into UK

Although the injured man had to seek medical assistance, he chose not to issue a victim impact sentence to the court. Nikkheslat was caught only a month later, but despite denying any wrong-doing he was taken into custody for the offence after he had been heard by undercover detectives bragging about his rifle.

He has so far spent a year in prison, with five more still ahead, but the question arises if he will be deported to his home country after the term ends, given the fact there is no extradition agreement between Australia and Iran.



