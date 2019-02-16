Register
20:40 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian money

    India Faces Economic Woes Amid Rising Trade Deficits, Higher Tax Costs

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 25

    India's government said that the nation's trade deficit widened last month amid an increase in imports and the mounting fiscal and structural challenges facing the country's exporters, while international trade tensions appear to have come at the detriment, rather than benefit, of the Indian economy.

    Kristian Rouz — The Indian economy is facing mounting challenges, posing a political risk for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a national election, as imports rise, exports remain low, and higher tax costs put additional pressure on smaller private-sector companies.

    Modi finds himself under pressure for not having done enough to increase the nation's role in international trade over the past five years.

    According to a report from the Commerce Ministry, India's trade deficit rose to $14.73 bln last month, up from $13.08 in December. The nation's imports increased due to a rise in gold imports, while exports posted a modest expansion, contributing to the widening trade gap.

    For their part, India's small exporters — which contribute roughly 35 percent to the nation's overall exports — are facing rising fiscal risks after the disorderly launch of the national sales tax back in 2017. India's exports in textiles, engineering products, and agricultural goods were impacted by the lack of bank financing of private-sector exporters, as well as protraction of refunds in the goods and services tax.

    "Exports by small companies could have done much better if supported by flow of bank credit", Ajay Sahai of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations said.

    The Commerce Ministry said that in January goods exports rose 3.74 percent to $26.36 bln, while imports increased 0.01 percent to $41.09 bln. Gold imports alone jumped a massive 38.16 percent to $2.31 bln.

    A separate report from the Reserve Bank of India's Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL) in Mumbai also found the government's statistic could be insufficiently representative of the state of affairs in the Indian economy. Experts believe the real macro fundamentals could be worse than they appear in governmental statistics.

    "We have an unhappy situation where markets, agencies, and foreign investors are all making their own assumptions", CAFRAL's Amartya Lahiri said.

    Economists say India's foreign trade could have been impacted by the ongoing tensions in international trade. The nation's trade deficit in the first 10 months of the 2018-2019 fiscal year increased to $156 bln compared to $136 bln over the same period of the previous year.

    "Global trade growth is slowing down and global economies including China and South East Asian nations are also facing contraction in manufacturing, worsening the fragile global situation", Ganesh Kumar Gupta of the Indian Export Organisations said.

    Indian exports could face additional pressure in the 2019 calendar year, and experts believe the nation's trade deficit could increase further.

    India's exporters also said that the nation has not benefited from the disruptions in the US-Chinese trade, while countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam have increased their own exports to the US market amid the elevated friction. India has largely failed to take over China's share of exports to the largest international markets, and PM Modi is facing rising criticism for the inefficient trade policies.

    This as India's exports to the US rose 10.5 percent between last April and December, compared to 11.8-percent growth over the same period of 2017. However, imports from the US increased a whopping 35 percent last year, hardly contributing to the profitability of Indian trade.

    Officials in New Delhi said they are in the middle of talks with US trade representatives to increase bilateral cooperation in aerospace and defence, as well as biopharmaceuticals and energy sectors. This as India has faced criticism from US President Donald Trump, who said that the nation's tariffs are too high, while some local taxes prevent the expansion of US companies into the Indian market.

    However, Indian experts say that deeper cooperation with the US might not necessarily benefit the Indian economy due to its slowing exports and rising imports from the US. However, stronger US ties could help bring foreign investment to India, albeit possibly at the cost of a deeper trade deficit.

    The "country… needs foreign capital inflows to the tune of nearly $100 billion every year", CAFRAL's Lahiri said.

    READ MORE: 'Our Gift is Your Vote': Indian Couple Urge Wedding Guests to Back PM Modi

    For its part, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said India's GDP could grow 7.5-7.7 percent in 2020-21, making it the fastest-growing economy in the world.

    This outlook, however, happens to be at odds with the Indian government's nominal GDP growth projection of 11 percent — yet again raising a question of how accurate India's official data is.

    READ MORE: Indian Apex Court Dismisses Staff Illegally Helping Corporate Czar

    Tags:
    trade deficit, trade, economy, India

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse