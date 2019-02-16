Diplomats From 8 States Arrived in China Over Reeducation Camps – Reports

According to the People’s Daily newspaper (Renmin Ribao), the delegation arrived in China at the request of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and will stay in Xinjiang on Saturday-Tuesday. Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Jiang Jianguo and Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng met the delegation in Beijing.
Jiang said during the meeting that since the 1990s, Xinjiang extremists, terrorists and separatists staged thousands of terror attacks in the autonomous region, which resulted in multiple casualties and caused significant material damage.
He pointed out that the Chinese authorities had created professional training facilities and education centres to prevent the spread of extremism.
"We have already achieved significant results. Within the past 25 months, no terror attack was registered in Xinjiang. The sense of satisfaction, safety and welfare among local residents was boosted", Jiang added.
In January, Shohrat Zakir, the chairman of the Xinjiang regional government and an Uyghur himself, stated that the United Nation's estimate was a "rumour" and that the facilities were temporary vocational training and educational facilities that had proven to be "extremely effective" in reducing extremism, teaching residents about the law and helping them learn Mandarin Chinese.