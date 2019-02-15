Register
22:46 GMT +315 February 2019
    Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives on the red carpet for the 88th Oscars on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California

    Priyanka Chopra Trolled for 'Hate is Never the Answer' Tweet on Terror Attack

    © AFP 2018 / ANGELA WEISS
    Asia & Pacific
    0 0 0

    The Indian actress who has carved a niche in Hollywood was commenting on the sentiment of revenge among Indians after a Pakistan-based terror outfit claimed responsibility for Thursday's deadly suicide car bombing in India's Pulwama district that claimed the lives of 45 security personnel.

    Indian actress and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra is being incessantly trolled on social media after she commented "Hate is never the answer" in response to the Pulwama suicide bombing.

    "Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama…Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack," Priyanka Chopra tweeted.

    Angry netizens posted on the thread arguing that avenging the death of martyrs is not an act of hatred but patriotism and self-defense.

    ​A senior police officer and recipient of country's prestigious President Police Medal D Rupa tweeted, "Attack on jawans is not just a simple love-hate story. It's a hit at the basic identity of a nation." 

    READ MORE: India's Modi Vows Revenge for Kashmir Terror Attack Amid Pakistan Denying Role

    Tarek Fateh, a weekly columnist for The Toronto Sun daily newspaper and author of 'The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State' angrily asked Priyanka to "stick to your day job and stop pontificating about Hate never being the answer."

    Meanwhile, veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar and Indian actress Shabana Azmi have canceled their planned visit to attend an event in Pakistan organised by the Karachi Arts Council. Shabana Azmi tweeted to express her grief.

    "I am filled with pain and grief and all else..by the dastardly #Pulwama attack. For the 1st time in all these years I feel weakened in my belief that people to people contact can force the establishment to do the right thing. We will need to call halt to cultural exchange," she wrote.

    Vehicles stand in flames after it was set on fire by a mob during a protest against Thursday's attack on a paramilitary convoy, in Jammu, India, Friday, Feb.15, 2019
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Protesters Throng Pakistan Embassy in Delhi Seeking Revenge for Pulwama Bombing
    Shabana Azmi added, "There is no way we can carry on with cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan even as our martyrs are laying down their lives for us. I stand in solidarity with the grieving families. Javed Akhtar and I have cancelled Karachi Arts Councils celebration of my father Kaifi Azmi's centenary and Rekhta's 3 day celebration in Dubai which included a show of our play Kaifi aur Main by IPTA. All Indians stand united as one."

    The Pulwama attack is the most serious in Kashmir in recent years. A previous JeM attack occurred in September 2016 near Uri, where terrorists, armed with hand grenades, broke into an Indian Army base and killed at least 19 people.

    India and Pakistan have long been engaged in a bitter feud ever since their partition in 1947, with both countries claiming parts of Jammu and Kashmir to be theirs. Specifically, New Delhi has accused Pakistan of running a proxy war against India by funding terrorists in the aforementioned disputed regions.     

