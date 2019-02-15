Indian Starlet Disha Patani Emulates Her Love in Wall Backflip

Also, the romancing duo was seen sporting identical rings, giving rise to speculations of their relationship having taken a step forward towards engagement. Disha has acted in many Bollywood movies, some of which went on to do great at the box office.

Fitness enthusiast Disha Patani shared a video on social media showing her prowess as she executes a backflip along a wall — something that is quite a common action sequence in her beau Tiger Shroff's films.

The video has garnered more than 1.8 million views and counting.

Both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are known to be die-hard fitness enthusiasts and are loved for the physicality of their acting.

On Valentine's Day, the duo on their respective social media accounts shared photos of themselves posing in identical poses donning on rings which — you got it right — looked alike. The speculation among fans and some sections of the glamour media is that these posts allude to the possibility that they are engaged.

The post from Disha carried this narration, "Someone popped the question, and I said yes…"

One from her counterpart Tiger Shroff read: "Turns out I'm taken".

Their subsequent post went some way towards teasing their fans by giving an impression that they were only talking about being "in relationship with #Pepsi", a brand they are currently promoting.

As for the now, the fans still have to wait a bit longer for a "clear and unambiguous" signal from the dating duo that they are getting engaged.