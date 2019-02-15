Register
19:37 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gradual withdrawal of limited contingent of Soviet forces from the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan (the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan). A column of armored vehicles crosses the Afghan-Soviet border on the Friendship Bridge over the Amu Darya River.

    30 Years After Soviet Afghan Pull-Out: CIA-Funded Mujahideen War Backfired on US

    © Sputnik / V. Kiselev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 80

    On 15 February 1989, the Soviet Army withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed, marking the end of the nearly decade-long Soviet-Afghan war. Sputnik looks back at the Soviet campaign, the consequences of which continue to affect Russia and all the parties involved in the Afghan peace process.

    Exactly 30 years ago the last units of the Soviet limited military contingent left Afghanistan. The campaign was officially launched on 24 December 1979 in response to repeated requests from the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan (DRA) and growing concerns that the Afghan turmoil could spill over into then Soviet republics in Central Asia.

    Soviet troops deployed in Afghanistan protected national economic facilities, airfields, vital roads, ensured the security of transport convoys and provided support to the Afghan government forces. They conducted ground and air operations to reduce the military activity Afghan Mujahideen, Islamic guerrillas, who sought to oust the country's secular communist government.

    The USSR's military campaign in Afghanistan immediately came under heavy criticism from the US and its allies. On 14 January 1980 the UN General Assembly adopted resolution ES-6/2 in which it "deplored" the armed intervention in Afghanistan and called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from the country.

    CIA's Operation Cyclone

    1st Lt. Chris Richelderfer, Executive Officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), looks at possible enemy positions during Operation Saray Has July 19 near Forward Operating Base Naray, Afghanistan.
    CC BY 2.0 / The US Army
    US Promised Taliban to Withdraw Half of Troops From Afghanistan by End of April - Movement Representative
    However, the USSR was not the only party wading into the Afghan conflict as the US took an active part in the covert war on the side of the Mujahideen.

    In his memoir titled From the Shadows: The Ultimate Insider's Story of Five Presidents and How They Won the Cold War ex-director of the CIA, Robert Gates, revealed the details of the US intelligence agency's covert effort, dubbed Operation Cyclone. The secret operation envisaged arming and funding Afghan guerrillas began under then US President Jimmy Carter six months before the Soviet intervention. This was confirmed by Zbigniew Brzezinski, a prominent geopolitical analyst and then national security adviser to Carter in a 15 January 1998 interview with Le Nouvel Observateur's Vincent Jauvert. 

    Time Magazine recalled in 2003 that Operation Cyclone had become "one of its longest and most expensive" covert efforts: The US supplied billions of dollars in arms to the Mujahideen with Osama bin Laden, the would-be founder of al-Qaeda*, being one of the rebel recipients, according to the magazine.

    How the Reagan Adm. Boosted the Mujahideen's Military Capability

    According to a 1988 New York Times' report, under Carter the Mujahideen were supplied with Soviet-made light arms. Between 1981 and 1985 the US delivered a vast variety of weapons to the Islamic guerrillas, including bazookas, mortars, grenade launchers, mines and recoilless rifles, Swiss-made 20-millimetre antiaircraft guns and 107-millimetre multiple rocket launchers produced in China. In March 1986 President Reagan approved the delivery of the deadly Stingers, man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS), to the Afghan insurgents in a bid to expel Soviet troops out of Afghanistan ''by all means available".

    Apart from weapons, beginning in 1985, the US supplied the Mujahideen with extensive satellite reconnaissance data of Soviet targets, plans for military operations based on satellite intelligence, intercepts of Soviet communications, secret communications networks for the rebels, delayed timing devices for C-4 plastic explosives, long-range sniper rifles, wire-guided anti-tank missiles, and other equipment, The Washington Post pointed out in 1992 citing intelligence sources.

    Shanahan Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Robert Burns
    Pentagon Chief Meets Afghan President, Officials on Surprise Afghanistan Trip
    Simultaneously, the US enlisted the support of the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence agency (ISI) that conducted day-to-day operations and maintained direct contact with the Mujahideen on the ground.

    The famous Tora Bora underground fortification, located 35 miles southwest of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, had also been "a CIA-financed complex built for the mujahedeen", as The New York Times wrote in 2005. Osama Bin Laden father's construction company, the Saudi Binladin Group, took substantial part in the endeavour, according to the newspaper.

    The article noted that the complex consisted of "miles of tunnels, bunkers and base camps, dug deeply into the steep rock walls". The fortress was later used by Bin Laden and then by Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)*. In 2017 the Nangarhar cave complex was struck by the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, commonly known as the "mother of all bombs", on orders from US President Donald Trump.

    Afghan mujahideen prepare a rocket attack on the government troops in Shaga, Eastern Nangarhar province, on January 15, 1989 during the Afghan Civil War opposing the Islamic Unity of Afghanistan Mujahideen and the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan (DRA) supported by Soviet Union
    © AFP 2018 /
    Afghan mujahideen prepare a rocket attack on the government troops in Shaga, Eastern Nangarhar province, on January 15, 1989 during the Afghan Civil War opposing the Islamic Unity of Afghanistan Mujahideen and the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan (DRA) supported by Soviet Union

    'US Opened the Way to Islamic Radicalisation, Birth of Al-Qaeda*'

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Dr Ayesha Siddiqa, a Pakistani civilian military observer, geo-strategist and political analyst, drew parallels between the Soviet campaign and the US war in Afghanistan.

    "Pakistan's ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence agency] which is military intelligence and the CIA had presented the idea to the general public that the Soviet Union had invaded Afghanistan with the intention to further invading Pakistan to reach warm waters, and people have realised that this was much of a lie", Siddiqa said.

    Withdrawal of limited contingent of Soviet forces from Afghanistan
    © Sputnik / V. Kiselev
    Russia Bewildered at Afghanistan Expecting Apologies for Soviet Campaign
    According to the professor, several decades later Washington fell into the very same trap. "The US is as stuck in the war as the Soviet Union was", she emphasised, stressing that the Taliban forces came out of the first generation of Mujahideen who fought against the USSR and its allied government in Kabul.

    For his part, Rahimullah Yusufzai, a political and security analyst and expert on the Taliban*, opined that the Soviet campaign was not as bloody as the one led by the US: "There are more civilian casualties due to the US invasion", he underscored.

    Imtiaz Gul, the executive director of the Pakistani Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), noted that the US "opened the way to Islamic militants here, radicalisation within the Islamic societies because they primarily used Islamic or the religious [leverage] to motivate fighters against the Soviet Union and Afghan [government] forces".

    According to him, "this was basically the beginning of the radical Islamist militancy, which also then [gave] birth to organisations like al-Qaeda*".

    Dr Waheed Uddin, a professor, consultant, and former UN expert, echoed Gul by stressing that "Islamic resistance in all communist and socialist countries was played out and supported by the EU and America as a part of the Cold War strategy".

    "American policy was very clear during the Reagan era after the 1980's backdoor intervention through the mujahideen and construction expert Osama Bin Laden to oust the Soviets. Later on, it seems that the following Democrat leaders in America lost interest in this region", the professor highlighted, adding that it resulted in prolonged turmoil between the country's local factions.

    Today, after Washington's 17-year long military campaign in the country, the situation on the ground requires "a negotiated agreement among all political factions in Afghanistan and with neighbours that [the] United Nations failed to do".

    "Finally, it is time to bring major forces and military assets back to America", Dr Uddin underscored.

    Kunduz residents bid farewell to Soviet troops heading home during the pullout from Afghanistan.
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Graschenkov
    Kunduz residents bid farewell to Soviet troops heading home during the pullout from Afghanistan.

    After Soviet Withdrawal Civil War Continued

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo / APTV
    US Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Amendment Opposing Plans to Exit Syria, Afghanistan
    On 14 April 1988, Afghanistan, Pakistan, the USSR, and the United States inked agreements on the Settlement of the Situation Relating to Afghanistan under the United Nations' supervision that led to the Soviet pull-out from the Central Asian state in February 1989.

    Soviet casualties included 13,833 killed and 49,985 injured. Additionally, 572 state security service personnel, 28 officers of the USSR Interior Ministry, as well as 190 military advisers, including 145 officers, were killed during the Soviet-Afghan war.

    After the Soviet withdrawal, the civil war in the Central Asian country continued as the Mujahideen groups that had not signed the UN accords went on fighting against then Afghan President Mohammad Najibullah. After the fall of the Najibullah government in 1992, the Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan emerged in 1994.

    Taliban, Opium, Billions Down the Drain: Washington's 17-Year Long Afghan War

    In February 1989, the CIA chief in Islamabad cabled the laconic message "We won", as CIA veteran Bruce Reidel recalled in his book What We Won: America's Secret War in Afghanistan, 1979-1989.

    US Marines and Gunnary Sergeant Nate Cosby (R), Staff Sergeant Josh Lacey (2nd R) and Navy Hospitalman 2 Daniel Holmberg (L) from Border Adviser Team (BAT) and Explosive Ordance Disposal (EOD) 1st and 2nd Marine Division (Forward) walk through opium poppy field at Maranjan village in Helmand province on April 25, 2011 as they take patrol with their team and Afghanistan National Police.
    © AFP 2018 / Bay Ismoyo
    Inspector General: US Needs Programs to Counter Opium Trade That 'Actually Work'
    However, the rise of the Taliban and al-Qaeda, as well as the 9/11 terror attack prompted the US to invade Afghanistan in 2001. The intervention has turned into a 17-year long war. The American occupation of Afghanistan has failed to upend the Taliban movement that still maintains control over a substantial part of the country's territory. Besides, the production of opium has dramatically risen during the US' Afghan operation.

    According to The Guardian, the cultivation of opium on the Afghan-Pakistani border started to soar in the 1980s, growing from 100 tonnes annually in the 1970s to 2,000 tonnes a year by 1991. In 2000, the Taliban government banned opium crops; however, following the US invasion the UN's 2007 Afghanistan Opium Survey found that about 8,200 tonnes of opium was being grown in the country "providing 93 percent of the world's illicit heroin supply". In 2018, the body reported that opium cultivation in country had continued to soar, increasing from 201,000 hectares in 2016 to an estimated 328,000 hectares in 2017.

    The Afghan operation has come at a price for Washington. According to the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University, the US military actions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan have cost the US $5.9 trillion since they began in 2001, with the Afghan campaign remaining the longest and most expensive military endeavour.

    However, it remains unclear whether the Trump administration will bring an end to the 17-year long conflict, with Congress urging the American president to maintain the US presence in the region once dubbed the "Graveyard of Empires".

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIS/Islamic State), al-Qaeda, and Taliban are terrorist organisations banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Gromov on Afghanistan: US Did Everything to Halt Soviet Pullout or Ensure Losses
    US to Pull Out Its Forces From Afghanistan Only With Other Allies - Shanahan
    Pentagon Chief Meets Afghan President, Officials on Surprise Afghanistan Trip
    Acting Pentagon Chief Arrives in Afghanistan for Unannounced Visit
    Czech Republic Ready to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan Following US – Minister
    Tags:
    mujahideen networks, jihadists, Mujahideen, operation, Afghanistan War, Daesh, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), al-Qaeda, Taliban, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Donald Trump, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Tora Bora, USSR, Afghanistan, Russia

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse