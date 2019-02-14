Register
    Indian Cop Trying to 'Revive' Dead Father – Reports

    A top-level cop in India’s Madhya Pradesh has claimed he is treating his father with Ayurveda, an ancient medicinal practice that traces its origin to India, while evidence suggests the father could be dead for over a month.

    Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Rajendra Kumar Mishra told the media that his father was hospitalized a month ago due to a lung ailment, but was shortly released after the hospital deemed him unfit for treatment.

    He then brought him home and started treating him with Ayurveda to which, Mishra claimed, his father was "responding positively".

    However, when journalists asked if they could visit his ailing father, Mishra did not let them in, according to News18. Moreover, security guards deployed at the top cop's residence reported sick, claiming they were getting ill because of the foul smell emanating from what could be the decomposing body of Mishra's father.

    The local police say they are not able to investigate, as no formal complaint has been lodged on the matter.

    "I am aware of the situation and have taken cognizance of it. This is a situation without precedent. I have not personally spoken to ADG Mishra about it but some senior officer will talk to him", Director General of Police (DGP) V. K. Singh was quoted by the local media. 

    Meanwhile, the hospital in which Mishra's father was admitted on 14 January 2019 confirmed that his father had indeed died of complications of the lung on the same day he was admitted.

    "K M Mishra was admitted to the hospital on January 13 and he died at 4 pm on January 14. He had problems in his lungs when he was brought in and died during treatment. He was being treated by Dr. Ashwini. We have issued a death certificate, and given one copy to the family and one copy to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. If the police come into the picture we will also show to the cops the death certificate", Bansal Hospital spokesperson Lokesh Jha was quoted by News18 as saying.

    However, Mishra claims that his father is still alive and that it is his "private matter".
    "This is a private matter. I don't know what the people at Bansal (hospital) said, but when they gave up, we brought him home and he is being treated by an Ayurvedic doctor", Mishra told the media.

