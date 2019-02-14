Man in India Kills Himself After Video-Taping His Suicide Note

He took the extreme step because of harassment meted out to him by some people who were demanding money from him. The police, speaking to Sputnik, said that the person’s last video note was shared by him on the internet. Currently, the minute-long clip is no longer available.

A 27-year-old man committed suicide in the Indian capital city of Delhi four days ago, but not before he made a video clip of his suicide note using his cell phone, alleging that he was tortured by some men who were hounding him to repay a debt which he was unable to pay.

Speaking to Sputnik, the deputy commissioner of police, Atul Kumar Thakur, said that the police took the clue from the clip made by the deceased, Yashvir, and registered a case against the four perpetrators who had allegedly hounded him to the point where he was forced to take the extreme step.

"The case has been registered against the culprits under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetting to suicide. The accused are absconding", said police officer Thakur.

Three of the four persons accused are Pushpender Bansal, Tushar Bansal, and Kapil Nagar, police added.

"They have made it difficult for me to leave my house and have put up posters with my name to humiliate me. I wrote to everyone to listen to my case but got no help. Someone, please save me", Yashvir said in the video suicide note. "I am going to hang myself due to the 'torture' and humiliation inflicted on me", he added. Towards the end of the clip, he was seen making a request that proper security be provided to his family.

Yashvir's family alleged that the accused were demanding payment from him despite the fact that he was not in a position to do so. A plot of land was given to them in lieu of the money owed, but it did not stop the accused from hounding Yashvir further for more money.