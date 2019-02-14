Lawmaker Invokes Indian God of Love to Tackle Anti-Valentine Brigade

India's vocal and social media savvy politician Shashi Tharoor posted a tweet on Tuesday with a recommendation that to circumvent objections to Valentine's Day by trolls and the conservative traditionalist brigade, people call Valentine's Day as Kamadeva Diwas. Kamadeva is the famed god of love and Diwas is translated as Day.
Happy #ValentinesDay. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas! https://t.co/US9D1unBwz— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 14, 2019
No doubt u seem to be a master of this field.— Satyadarshi (@SatyaPanda24) February 14, 2019
Be careful young girls! To all the valentines out there..Check on ur partner once..There might be a #Tharoor with u,who will kill u post relationship..Our India is India bcoz our tradition & our culture
Don't paint with wrong brush..
So now you are also turning back to history to claim that today was discovered by Indians ages ago and not a marketing ploy of western marketers!!— M Muneer, Medici Institute (@Muneermuh) February 14, 2019
Every year India witnesses sections of society resorting to physical intimidation on Valentine's Day. A part of this activity has now begun to be manifested online as social media trolling.
Bajrang Dal Protests In Hyderabad Against Valentine’s Day, Threatens Pub Owners #Valentines #true @RSSorg @BajrangdalOrg @BJP4Telangana @hydcitypolice @INCTelangana @AjayLalluINC @LambaAlka @INCIndiaLive @INCIndia @BJP4India https://t.co/GXGYkT387L— News World India (@NewsWorldIN) February 14, 2019
