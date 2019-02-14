Lawmaker Invokes Indian God of Love to Tackle Anti-Valentine Brigade

Although the youth love it, Valentine's Day is frowned up by many who hold on to non-Westernised ways of living life. To cater to the conservative belief system, an Indian lawmaker has suggested that the day be celebrated to commemorate "Kamadeva", the god of love in Hindu mythology.

India's vocal and social media savvy politician Shashi Tharoor posted a tweet on Tuesday with a recommendation that to circumvent objections to Valentine's Day by trolls and the conservative traditionalist brigade, people call Valentine's Day as Kamadeva Diwas. Kamadeva is the famed god of love and Diwas is translated as Day.

Happy #ValentinesDay. If any Sangh Parivar trolls try to threaten you for being out with a friend, tell them you are celebrating the ancient Indian tradition of #KamadevaDivas! https://t.co/US9D1unBwz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 14, 2019

The etymology of Kamadeva according to Hindu mythology suggests that it is derived from two words "Kama" meaning sensual love or desire and "Deva" meaning a divine being. Kamadeva refers to the god of love, who is depicted along with his female counterpart Rati.

Every year India witnesses sections of society resorting to physical intimidation on Valentine's Day. A part of this activity has now begun to be manifested online as social media trolling.

