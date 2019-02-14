Register
18:25 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Border Security Force personnel wearing brown uniforms and Pakistani Rangers wearing black uniforms take part in the Beating Retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan Wagah-Attari border post, some 35 kms from Amritsar on January 22, 2019

    India-Pakistan Bilateral Trade Positive Despite Persistent Border Standoff

    © AFP 2018 / NARINDER NANU
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India’s exports to Pakistan reached $1924 million in 2017-18 while imports from Pakistan also grew to $488.5 million during the same period. In 2016-17, India’s exports to Pakistan were $1821.8 million while imports from Pakistan were $454.5 million.

    Despite frequent cross-border firing, bilateral trade between India and Pakistan has expanded under the Narendra Modi-led government, India's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

    "Although the prevailing political relations between India and Pakistan affect the policy framework of the bilateral trade, data indicates that India continues to enjoy a substantial trade surplus with Pakistan", CR Chaudhary, India's Minister of State for Commerce said in Parliament on Wednesday.

    Earlier, India's Ministry of Commerce had confirmed that a diplomatic channel had been opened with Pakistan on trade issues.

    "No bilateral trade meeting between India and Pakistan has taken place since May 2014. However, issues adversely affecting Indian exports have been taken up with Pakistan through diplomatic channel", CR Chaudhary, India's Minister of State for Commerce stated in Parliament.

    Pakistani politician Imran Khan
    © AP Photo/ K.M. Chaudary
    India Slams Pakistani PM Imran Khan for His ‘Pakistan Wants Peace’ Comment
    India granted "Most Favoured Nation" (MFN) status to Pakistan in 1996. MFN is a treatment accorded to a trade partner to ensure non-discriminatory trade between two countries vis-a-vis other trade partners. The importance of MFN is indicated in the fact that it is the first clause in the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).

    There has been a steep downturn in the political relationship between India and Pakistan following the terror attack on India's Uri military camp in 2016. India's Ministry of External Affairs has dug in its heels on not having any kind of dialogue with Pakistan "until and unless Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India".  

    On 31 January 2019, the relationship between the two neighbours took a further slide with the Indian foreign secretary summoning the Pakistani High Commissioner alleging that Pakistan was "brazenly attempting to subvert India's unity and to violate sovereignty and territorial integrity" as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan reportedly talked with separatist leaders of Kashmir over the phone. 

    READ MORE: Indian, Pakistani Servicemen Shell Each Other's Positions in Kashmir — Military

    According to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs' data, the number of ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces has been increasing since 2016. A paper presented earlier this week in the parliament revealed that in the month of January this year alone there were 216 firings by the Pakistan military. In the whole of 2018, the number of instances when Pakistan provoked cross-border firing was 2,140. In 2017, there were 971 instances of cross border firings from the Pakistani side, the ministry said. 

    Since 2016, a total of 268 Indian security personnel and 155 civilians have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, data compiled by the South Asian Terrorism Portal claims. The highest number of security personnel (95) was killed in 2018, according to the data.

    Pakistan, for its part, says that the Indian side violated the ceasefire over 1,300 times in 2017 and close to 2,000 times in 2018.

    The situation in Kashmir has been simmering since India's independence in 1947 from British colonial governance and simultaneous partition of the Indian mainland into the two countries of India and Pakistan. The accession of Kashmir to India is challenged by Pakistan. Several rebel outfits have been operating from Kashmir in the region, allegedly supported by Pakistan.  

    Related:

    India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Facilities – Indian Foreign Ministry
    ‘Enemies Are Too Smart’: India Installs Laser Fence on Pakistan Border - Report
    Norway Can Mediate Conflict Between India, Pakistan If Asked – Prime Minister
    Pakistan Should Be the Last Country to Lecture India - Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    border conflict, bilateral cooperation, trade, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse