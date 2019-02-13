16 Injured in Mysterious Kashmir School Blast

The explosion took place inside a classroom of a private school during the day when students were busy learning. The cause of the blast remains unknown.

At least 16 students were injured in a mysterious blast that occurred at a school in the Narbal area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Wednesday, according to Jammu and Kashmir police.

"At 14:30 hours, an explosion took place inside a classroom of Falai-e-Millat, a private school inNarbal, Pulwama. 12 students have sustained injuries but their condition is stable. A case has been registered and the investigation is in progress," a Jammu and Kashmir police office told local media.

Police are still ascertaining the nature of the blast, the officer added.

"I was teaching and then suddenly an explosion occurred. I cannot say how many students were injured," Jawed Ahmed, a school teacher, was quoted by local media saying.

