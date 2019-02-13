16 Injured in Mysterious Kashmir School Blast

At least 16 students were injured in a mysterious blast that occurred at a school in the Narbal area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Wednesday, according to Jammu and Kashmir police.
"At 14:30 hours, an explosion took place inside a classroom of Falai-e-Millat, a private school inNarbal, Pulwama. 12 students have sustained injuries but their condition is stable. A case has been registered and the investigation is in progress," a Jammu and Kashmir police office told local media.
READ MORE: Indian Border District Orders Social Media Groups to Register With Police
Police are still ascertaining the nature of the blast, the officer added.
Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion in a school in Pulwama. Injured students shifted to hospital. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/TFB550vvlR— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Blast in school in Kashmir… pic.twitter.com/jxTp8zazBd— Bijendra K Singh (@BijendraKSingh) February 13, 2019
READ MORE: Indian Army Launches Global Hunt for 360,000 Carbines in $750Mln Potential Deal
Srinagar: Jawed Ahmed, teacher at a private school in Pulwama where an explosion has occurred, he says, "I was teaching and then suddenly an explosion occurred. I can't say how many students are injured."; #Visuals from the hospital where the students have been admitted pic.twitter.com/xFzDWowH0E— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Jammu and Kashmir: #Visuals from the hospital where students who have been injured in an explosion in a Pulwama school, are being treated. pic.twitter.com/xvJOBEuiF4— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
New post (12 Students Injured In Blast At Private School In Kashmir's Pulwama) has been published on Newsbuzzr — https://t.co/zkjHIEqpEL pic.twitter.com/ykJ2Inednt— Naren rockz (@RockzNaren) February 13, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)