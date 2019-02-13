Fashion Victims: Dolce & Gabbana Ridiculed For Chinese New Year T-Shirts

The Italian luxury clothes brand won few fans in China after it ran promotional clips sporting an Asian catwalk model in November and then proceeded to trash the country.

Dolce & Gabbana has now been ridiculed on social media for the release of some Chinese New Year t-shirts which look like they were designed by a six-year-old child.

The Italian fashion house produced five t-shirts, ranging from $440 to $590, embossed with a cartoon pig, a D&G logo and a wad of money.

The Year of The Pig began on 5 February and in Chinese culture pigs are a symbol of wealth.

​Social media users in China said they thought the designs suggested D&G saw the Chinese market as full of "pigs with money."

D&G got canceled twice in the same part of the world. How ignorant and out of touch are these folks? @originalspin, we need another piece! https://t.co/ob68DSldEQ — Behzad Sandila (@BehzadSandila) 7 February 2019

​Last month Chinese model Zuo Ye claimed she had not been informed about the content of videos D&G put out which were seen to be mocking China.

In November the company's co-founder Stefano Gabbana labelled China a "country of sh*t" with a "ignorant dirty smelling mafia".