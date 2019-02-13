Fashion Victims: Dolce & Gabbana Ridiculed For Chinese New Year T-Shirts

Dolce & Gabbana has now been ridiculed on social media for the release of some Chinese New Year t-shirts which look like they were designed by a six-year-old child.
The Italian fashion house produced five t-shirts, ranging from $440 to $590, embossed with a cartoon pig, a D&G logo and a wad of money.
Um…Happy Lunar New Year? • #lunarnewyear #cny #yearofthepig #2019 #happynewyear #dolcegabbana #dg #chinesenewyear #hacked #wiwt #ootd #auspicious #tshirt #luxury #stefanogabbana #domenicodolce #money #greed #pandering #cash #wealth #fortune #pig #zodiac #chinesezodiac #chinese #dietprada
The Year of The Pig began on 5 February and in Chinese culture pigs are a symbol of wealth.
D&G unveils CNY product line only to feel the wrath of Chinese netizens https://t.co/gecJ6JqSDw #China #Brands #luxury #fashion #dolcegabbana @dolcegabbana @Prada @Hermes_Paris @gucci @MIUMIUofficial @hm @cos #chinesenewyear2019 #design #intercultural #marketing pic.twitter.com/8SDu32ycpB— GoldenChinaBrands (@GCBRANDS) 11 February 2019
Social media users in China said they thought the designs suggested D&G saw the Chinese market as full of "pigs with money."
D&G got canceled twice in the same part of the world. How ignorant and out of touch are these folks? @originalspin, we need another piece! https://t.co/ob68DSldEQ— Behzad Sandila (@BehzadSandila) 7 February 2019
Last month Chinese model Zuo Ye claimed she had not been informed about the content of videos D&G put out which were seen to be mocking China.
In November the company's co-founder Stefano Gabbana labelled China a "country of sh*t" with a "ignorant dirty smelling mafia".
