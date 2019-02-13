India's Maximouth Sets Yet Another Record With Mouthful of Burning Candles

The feat was achieved by a serial world record holder, and the Guinness Book of World Records urged observers not to copy his risky exercise.

The serial record setter, Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya, trained himself to hold large quantities of burning candles ahead of completing the feat.

The Guinness Book of World Records has acknowledged and certified his feat by calling him Maximouth.

After years of perfecting his skills, Maximouth — AKA India's Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya — has got used to copious mouthfuls of hot candle wax.

Some people branded Dinesh a mad man on social media.

Is he mad? — Margaret Tandy (@citta60) February 13, 2019

He describes himself as a writer and a teacher on ​his personal Record Setter page.

"I am a teacher, writer & also holder of 300+ World Records in various discipline registered by almost all record books RecordSetter, Guinness (108+), Limca Book of Records(70), Ripley's BION(03+) & many others. I done M.Sc. from Mumbai University," Dinesh wrote, describing himself.