Priyanka Chopra Commends Rebel Wilson, Kisses Hubby at Hollywood Film Premiere

The Indian actress plays a yoga ambassador in “Isn’t it Romantic”, with Rebel Wilson as the lead actress. The romantic comedy also features Australian actors Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen publicly kissing in Los Angeles on Monday at the premiere of Priyanka's third Hollywood film. She posed with lead actress Rebel Wilson and tweeted the photo saying she was proud of her.

The film will be released in the US on Wednesday and it will be streamed on Netflix India on 28 February.

Priyanka also tweeted a photograph with her husband along with the cast of "Isn't it Romantic" on Tuesday.

In her tweet, she commended Rebel Wilson highly, saying, "It's so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams." She also took to Instagram posting a picture captioned, "You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world!"

Die-hard fans were ecstatic to see the power couple kiss publicly. @mystiqueashley said the pair were "formed in heaven".

Her fans also praised Priyanka for commending Rebel Wilson.@yasiru_vismini said, "We love women supporting women."

Talking about the movie, a user wrote "I loved it! Great cast! I LOVEEEE the soundtrack!"