Priyanka Chopra Commends Rebel Wilson, Kisses Hubby at Hollywood Film Premiere

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen publicly kissing in Los Angeles on Monday at the premiere of Priyanka's third Hollywood film. She posed with lead actress Rebel Wilson and tweeted the photo saying she was proud of her.
The film will be released in the US on Wednesday and it will be streamed on Netflix India on 28 February.
Happiness and love all around. So proud of you @RebelWilson it’s so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. #IsntItRomantic https://t.co/4bFmQmw7Ok pic.twitter.com/eDbQVDpKPZ— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 12, 2019
In her tweet, she commended Rebel Wilson highly, saying, "It's so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams." She also took to Instagram posting a picture captioned, "You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world!"
Die-hard fans were ecstatic to see the power couple kiss publicly. @mystiqueashley said the pair were "formed in heaven".
It is said that some pairs r formed in heaven, and nickyanka is one of them❤— ASHley (@mystiqueashley) February 12, 2019
Her fans also praised Priyanka for commending Rebel Wilson.@yasiru_vismini said, "We love women supporting women."
We love women supporting women! ❤ can't wait to watch the movie asap and can't wait to do the same thing in Hollywood babe. Yay— vis৸ᶤˢˢᵃᵇᵉˡˡᵃ ᶤˢ ᶜᵒᵐᶤᶰᵍ (@yasiru_vismini) February 12, 2019
All this beautiful women looking like princesses pic.twitter.com/QcAYtnFLD5— Nicole (@nicolegrnd) February 12, 2019
Talking about the movie, a user wrote "I loved it! Great cast! I LOVEEEE the soundtrack!"
I saw the movie last night and I loved it! Great cast! I LOVEEEE the soundtrack! Blast to the past with great 80’s & 90’s music and y’all were just so lovely in #IsntItRomantic! That dance number tho! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 If only we can all wake up and be in a RomCom! Great job all! 😊— Jessi 卌 (@Zackoid) February 12, 2019
