Apparent Tourist Guide Arrested for Raping Canadian Woman in India

The woman paid a visit to the religious city of Varanasi, and during her stay at a local motel, met a man who introduced himself as a tourist guide.

Police have arrested an apparent tourist guide, named Ajay Soni, from the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on charges of raping a Canadian national during her visit to the sacred town of Benaras, which is also known as Varanasi.

Talking to Sputnik, Superintendent Santosh Kumar Singh, under whose jurisdiction the alleged crime was committed, said, "We have arrested the alleged perpetrator of the rape and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

The woman arrived in Varanasi last month and was introduced to Ajay Soni, who posed as a tourist guide. He allegedly took the victim to his home and raped her on 6 February.

He was confronted by the woman earlier this week, along with some locals, and was apprehended and handed over to the police.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday, and was booked for rape and other charges under the Indian Penal Code.