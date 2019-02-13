Xi To Meet With Mnuchin, Lighthizer in Beijing on Friday - Reports

"Xi is scheduled to meet both Lighthizer and Mnuchin on Friday", one of the sources told the South China Morning Post newspaper. Another source confirmed that Xi was set to meet with the US delegation in Beijing later in the week, without specifying the exact date.
The first source added that the host country would hold a banquet for the US delegation in a Chinese restaurant, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would attend the event.
While a new round of high-level US-Chinese trade talks will be held in Beijing from Thursday to Friday, the US delegation arrived in the Chinese capital for preparatory negotiations on Monday.
At the G20 summit in Argentina in December, Trump and Xi agreed to a 90-day truce to allow room for a new trade agreement. The truce is set to end on 1 March.
On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he could consider pushing back the March deadline for reaching a trade agreement with China if the two countries are close to a deal. Trump noted that a large US delegation is currently in China, and said things were going well with the negotiations.
According to media reports, the meeting may take place in Vietnam on 27-28 February.
During State of the Union address last week, Trump told a joint session of US Congress that any trade deal with China must include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices.
