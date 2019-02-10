Register
14:24 GMT +310 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sidra Shahzadi, daughter of Christian woman Asia Bibi who had been sentenced to death, talks to The Associated Press after meeting with Pakistani minister for Minority Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010.

    Pakistani Authorities Ban Asia Bibi From Leaving Country - Reports

    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    February has been marked by conflicting reports about the whereabouts of Asia Bibi, a Christian Pakistani woman whose acquittal on blasphemy charges provoked a backlash in the Islamic republic.

    A close friend of Bibi and rights campaigner Aman Ullah has claimed, as quoted by The Guardian, that Pakistani authorities had moved Asia Bibi to a new "secure area" and are banning her from leaving the country.

    The rights campaigner reportedly insisted on the fact that he had spoken with the woman on the phone and stated that Bibi had been transported from a location near the capital to a house in the southern port city of Karachi, where she and her husband are being kept.

    Pakistani protesters burn a poster image of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who has spent eight-years on death row accused of blasphemy and acquitted by a Supreme Court, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018
    © AP Photo / Pervez Masih
    Pakistan Supreme Court to Review Blasphemy Acquittal of Christian Woman
    Meanwhile, a week ago German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, quoting lawyer Saif-ul-Malook that the woman had already arrived in Canada with her husband and united with her family.

    According to AP, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has noted that Bibi is both free inside Pakistan and free to leave it, saying "she is living with her family and given requisite security for safety".

    READ MORE: Breaking Barriers: Pakistan Gets First Female Hindu Judge

    Suman Pawan Bodani
    © Photo: Danyal Gilani/twitter
    Breaking Barriers: Pakistan Gets First Female Hindu Judge
    He reportedly said that the government was responsible for taking "all possible measures" to protect her and her family, adding that "she is a free citizen after her release from jail and can move anywhere in Pakistan or abroad".

    In late October, the Pakistani Supreme Court acquitted Bibi, a mother of five who was sentenced to capital punishment in 2010 for insulting the Prophet Muhammad during a row with Muslim neighbours and has been in custody since them. The insults were reportedly made after the Muslim women said that her faith made a cup she had used "unclean".

    The acquittal has provoked mass demonstrations in Pakistan, with protesters demanding that the authorities reverse the decision and put the woman to death, as well as take action against the judges who ruled her release.

    Related:

    Asia Bibi 'United' With Family in Canada After Fleeing Pakistan - Reports
    Bolton, Bibi & Neocons Wage a War against Plans to End US War in Syria
    Scottish Politicians Press Theresa May to Grant Asia Bibi Asylum
    Ivanka Orphanage, Uncle Bibi: Norwegian Trump Comic 'Makes X-Mas Great Again'
    Tags:
    blasphemy, detainee, woman, arrest, Asia Bibi, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse