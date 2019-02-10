Ankara Urges Beijing to Close 'Re-Education Camps' for Uyghurs

"We invite the Chinese authorities to respect the fundamental human rights of Uighur Turks and to close the internment camps. We call on the international community and the Secretary General of the United Nations to take effective measures in order to bring to an end this human tragedy in Xinjiang," Aksoy said in a statement, published on the ministry's official website late on Saturday.
READ MORE: China Tests New Facial Recognition System in Xinjiang Uyghur Region — Reports
The Uyghurs tried to seek independence from China between 1930-40s. In recent years, the Chinese government introduced stricter security measures in the region, justifying their actions by the fight against extremism.
Beijing has also denied the existence of "re-education camps" on numerous occasions, insisting that the country fully complies with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.
