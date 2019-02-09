Register
09:21 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dismantling of North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site

    Experts From Nuclear Powers Must Inspect N Korea Nuke Sites - Envoy to N Korea

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Inspections of North Korean military nuclear facilities should be carried out by experts from nuclear states, including Russia, the US, and China, because the current mandate of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) covers only peaceful nuclear facilities, Russian Envoy to North Korea Alexander Matsegora has told Sputnik.

    "I want to point out that the main problem is the North Korean nuclear facilities related to Pyongyang's military programme. As for the IAEA observers, the organisation’s mandate is currently limited only to verifying the peaceful nature of nuclear programmes. These inspections [of military nuclear sites] and other work should be carried out by experts from nuclear powers, including Russia, the United States, and China", Russia's Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik.

    Matsegora also stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia is number one on the bilateral agenda, both sides — Moscow and Pyongyang — are interested in it.

    "There is a common basic understanding regarding holding a meeting of the leaders of Russia and the DPRK. The interest in such a summit taking place is mutual. We have many questions that require consideration and decision-making at the top level. In this regard, the visit by DPRK State Council Chairman Kim Jong-un to Russia is number one on our bilateral agenda", Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

    READ MORE: US, North Korea Agree on Hanoi For Second Trump-Kim Summit

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US, North Korea Envoys Agree to More Talks Before Trump-Kim Summit – State Dept
    According to the envoy, the specific date and venue, as well as the programme of the visit have not yet been determined, "this will have to be dealt with in due time". 

    Matsegora also noted that Moscow is highly unlikely to agree to store radioactive materials from North Korea if Pyongyang does fulfill its pledge to completely denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.

    "As for the possibility of radioactive materials from North Korea being brought to Russia, I can hardly imagine a situation where we would agree to this", the diplomat said.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea following a summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore last June, in exchange for security guarantees to the country and the suspension of joint US-South Korean military drills. However, no concrete steps have been made in this direction by either party.

    Related:

    US, North Korea Envoys Agree to More Talks Before Trump-Kim Summit – State Dept
    US Envoy Travels to North Korea to Prepare for Trump-Kim Summit
    North Korea Has 20 Undeclared Missile Operating Bases – Report
    Tags:
    denuclearization, meeting, negotiations, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse