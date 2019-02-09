Experts From Nuclear Powers Must Inspect N Korea Nuke Sites - Envoy to N Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Inspections of North Korean military nuclear facilities should be carried out by experts from nuclear states, including Russia, the US, and China, because the current mandate of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) covers only peaceful nuclear facilities, Russian Envoy to North Korea Alexander Matsegora has told Sputnik.

"I want to point out that the main problem is the North Korean nuclear facilities related to Pyongyang's military programme. As for the IAEA observers, the organisation’s mandate is currently limited only to verifying the peaceful nature of nuclear programmes. These inspections [of military nuclear sites] and other work should be carried out by experts from nuclear powers, including Russia, the United States, and China", Russia's Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik.

Matsegora also stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia is number one on the bilateral agenda, both sides — Moscow and Pyongyang — are interested in it.

"There is a common basic understanding regarding holding a meeting of the leaders of Russia and the DPRK. The interest in such a summit taking place is mutual. We have many questions that require consideration and decision-making at the top level. In this regard, the visit by DPRK State Council Chairman Kim Jong-un to Russia is number one on our bilateral agenda", Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the envoy, the specific date and venue, as well as the programme of the visit have not yet been determined, "this will have to be dealt with in due time".

Matsegora also noted that Moscow is highly unlikely to agree to store radioactive materials from North Korea if Pyongyang does fulfill its pledge to completely denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.

"As for the possibility of radioactive materials from North Korea being brought to Russia, I can hardly imagine a situation where we would agree to this", the diplomat said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea following a summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore last June, in exchange for security guarantees to the country and the suspension of joint US-South Korean military drills. However, no concrete steps have been made in this direction by either party.