US, North Korea Envoys Agree to More Talks Before Trump-Kim Summit – State Dept

"Special Representative Biegun and Special Representative Kim agreed to meet again in advance of President [Donald] Trump and Chairman Kim [Jong-un]’s second summit," the release said on Friday.
The first ever US-North Korean summit was held in Singapore in June. Following the meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un confirmed his intention to denuclearize, and US President Donald Trump pledged to provide security guarantees to Pyongyang.
Since then, Pyongyang has been waiting for Washington to fulfil the agreements reached, and the US administration is unhappy about the lack of new steps by the DPRK on nuclear disarmament.
