Teenager Gang-Raped in India While Father Forced to Look On

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In an incident that has put humanity to shame, a 19-year-old girl in the Dighalbank block of Bihar in eastern India was allegedly raped by six men while her father was tied to a tree and forced to watch.
Four of the six accused have been arrested, while two are still on the run, according to ANI.
The house of the victim in the Dighalbank block of Bihar in eastern India is distantly located from other houses of the village, The Hindustan Times reported, quoting the police.
