Teenager Gang-Raped in India While Father Forced to Look On

The victim has claimed that six men knocked at her door late on Tuesday night asking for water to drink and dragged her out to a nearby field where they allegedly raped her.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In an incident that has put humanity to shame, a 19-year-old girl in the Dighalbank block of Bihar in eastern India was allegedly raped by six men while her father was tied to a tree and forced to watch.

The father, who followed them in an attempt to rescue his daughter, was brutally beaten and tied to a tree and forced to watch the entire indecent, Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish told the media.

Four of the six accused have been arrested, while two are still on the run, according to ANI.

The house of the victim in the Dighalbank block of Bihar in eastern India is distantly located from other houses of the village, The Hindustan Times reported, quoting the police.