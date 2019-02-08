Afghan Airstrike in Helmand Province Kills Taliban Intelligence Chief – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An airstrike, carried out by the Afghan Air Force in the southwestern Afghan province of Helmand left three Taliban militants killed, including the movement’s intelligence chief Mullah Ahmad, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Friday.

Ahmad, along with two other militants, was killed on Wednesday when the airstrike hit their vehicle in Helmand’s Nawzad district, TOLOnews reported, citing army officials.

According to them, Ahmad was responsible for planning and staging attacks in the Helmand province and his death will weaken the Islamist movement’s positions in the region.

Taliban has not commented on the reports on Ahmad’s death yet.

In late January, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vowed to try to remove all foreign troops from the country. In addition, an agreement on the possible withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan was reportedly reached during recent talks between the United States and the Taliban in Qatar.

The clashes between the movement and the Afghan government, however, still continue. According to army officials, at least 19 Taliban militants have been killed in Helmand by the Afghan security forces during recent operations.