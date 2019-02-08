Afghan Airstrike in Helmand Province Kills Taliban Intelligence Chief – Reports

Ahmad, along with two other militants, was killed on Wednesday when the airstrike hit their vehicle in Helmand’s Nawzad district, TOLOnews reported, citing army officials.
According to them, Ahmad was responsible for planning and staging attacks in the Helmand province and his death will weaken the Islamist movement’s positions in the region.
READ MORE: US Promised Taliban to Pullout Half of Troops From Afghanistan by End of April
Taliban has not commented on the reports on Ahmad’s death yet.
The clashes between the movement and the Afghan government, however, still continue. According to army officials, at least 19 Taliban militants have been killed in Helmand by the Afghan security forces during recent operations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)