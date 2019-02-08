Several Succumb to Illicit Liquor Consumption in Northern India

Authorities of the two north Indian states where the tragedy occurred have suspended officials responsible for failing to check the quality of alcohol consumables sold in the area.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — At least 43 persons have died in northern India in the last four days after consuming spurious liquor. In the latest incident, five deaths were reported Friday morning in Umahi village of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The spate of deaths due to illicit liquor consumption started early this week in the Uttar Pradesh state, as well as the adjoining Uttarakhand state.

READ MORE: Beat That: Indian Students Tripping on Frog Sweat, Says Lawmaker

On Thursday, 16 deaths were reported in another village of Saharanpur and 12 deaths in the Haridwar district of adjoining state Uttarakhand. Three days ago, 10 people were killed in a similar tragedy in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. Initial investigations have indicated that most of the victims had consumed liquor from two different units of the same source, according to News18.

Swinging into action, Uttarakhand administration suspended 13 excise officials for failing to check the sale of spurious liquor in the state."We have suspended 13 employees of the enforcement team for negligence", the deputy excise commissioner was quoted as saying by the local media.

READ MORE: Indian State Reduces Number of Road Accident Deaths by 60% After Banning Liquor

The Uttar Pradesh government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.