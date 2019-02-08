Indian School Bus Driver Using Bamboo as Gear Lever Rams Luxury Car

He tried excusing himself by saying that he did not have time to get the bus fixed at a garage and that he had been driving the bus in its dilapidated condition for three days. The accident did not result in any injury or casualty. All the students inside the bus were reported to be safe.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Police have arrested a young man who rammed into BMW car with his vehicle for negligent driving when it was found that the school bus he was operating had no gear lever and that he had been using a bamboo stick to change gears, reported media outlet Business Insider, quoting PTI.

A video on this has gone viral on the internet, detailing how the driver of the bus ferrying school-going children was operating the vehicle using a bamboo stick as the gear shift lever.

The 22-year-old driver Raj Kumar rode out when his bus rammed into a BMW car belonging to a city businessman, after which police were called. He was arrested.

At first, Kumar attributed the accident to a steering wheel malfunction. When the owner of the rammed car together with police entered the bus, they were shocked to find a bamboo stick fixed in place of a gear lever. As per the police, the bus knob had broken off some days ago and instead of getting this fixed, Kumar had affixed a bamboo stick to operate the gears.

Kumar, who was subsequently arrested for negligent driving, told the police that the bus gear knob had broken some days back and since then he was using the bamboo stick as gear lever, the official said. Kumar is now out on bail from a local court as further investigations are underway.