Indian School Bus Driver Using Bamboo as Gear Lever Rams Luxury Car

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Police have arrested a young man who rammed into BMW car with his vehicle for negligent driving when it was found that the school bus he was operating had no gear lever and that he had been using a bamboo stick to change gears, reported media outlet Business Insider, quoting PTI.
The 22-year-old driver Raj Kumar rode out when his bus rammed into a BMW car belonging to a city businessman, after which police were called. He was arrested.
"A 22-year-old driver, who was operating a bus using a bamboo stick as gear lever, was arrested after his vehicle carrying school students hit a car in Mumbai", said a Mumbai police official on Thursday.
At first, Kumar attributed the accident to a steering wheel malfunction. When the owner of the rammed car together with police entered the bus, they were shocked to find a bamboo stick fixed in place of a gear lever. As per the police, the bus knob had broken off some days ago and instead of getting this fixed, Kumar had affixed a bamboo stick to operate the gears.
Kumar, who was subsequently arrested for negligent driving, told the police that the bus gear knob had broken some days back and since then he was using the bamboo stick as gear lever, the official said. Kumar is now out on bail from a local court as further investigations are underway.
