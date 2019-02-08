Computer Network of Australian Parliament Hit by Cyberattack - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The computer network of the Australian Federal Parliament was hit by a cyberattack, presumably carried out by a foreign government, the ABC broadcaster reported.

According to the ABC broadcaster, local investigators are looking into China's possible involvement. Computer passwords were reset.

"We have no evidence that this is an attempt to influence the outcome of parliamentary processes or to disrupt or influence electoral or political processes", the presiding officers of the bicameral parliament said in a statement, quoted by the ABC.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that no governmental departments or agencies had been targeted, but he did not provide any further detail.

READ MORE: Radio Host Pulls 'C*nt' Stunt With Australian PM, Reportedly Gets Fired

© AFP 2018 / Philippe Huguen Australian Regulator Calls for Laws Limiting Google, Facebook Activities

The broadcaster added, citing sources, that the hackers had been caught in the early stages of their interference. While the computers of government ministers and their staff had not been hacked, the computers of the backbenchers, crossbenchers and opposition lawmakers had fallen victim to the attack.

The Australian Signals Directorate is currently taking steps to secure the parliament's computer network.

The attack was carried out just several months ahead of the parliamentary elections in the country. While elections to the upper chamber of the legislative body will take place before May 18, elections to its lower chamber should be held before November 2.