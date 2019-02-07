Bangladesh Seeks India's Help in Convincing Myanmar to Take Back Rohingyas

The government of Bangladesh has urged India to intervene in the Rohingya refugee crisis by directly asking Naypyidaw to take back its refugees and lessen the burden on Dhaka, according to Indian news portal The Print.
"One of the main reasons behind Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen's early visit to India, immediately after coming to power, is that Bangladesh cannot accommodate any more Rohingyas and wants its neighbours such as India and China to now open up their borders", The Print reported, citing sources.
"While thanking Prime Minister Modi for India's humanitarian assistance to Rohingyas, Bangladesh Foreign Minister requested India's support for early repatriation of the Rohingyas to the Rakhine State of Myanmar. Prime Minister Modi reiterated that India is always with Bangladesh and assured of India's cooperation in this regard", a statement by the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Abulkalam Abdul Momen is on a three-day visit to India to attend the 5th meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission.
