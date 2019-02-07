Register
19:02 GMT +307 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian police officials stand next to Rohingya Muslims after they were arrested in two northeastern states, outside a police station in Agartala, India, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019

    Bangladesh Seeks India's Help in Convincing Myanmar to Take Back Rohingyas

    © AP Photo / Abhisek Saha
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abulkalam Abdul Momen, who is currently on his first state visit to India, made the request during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

    The government of Bangladesh has urged India to intervene in the Rohingya refugee crisis by directly asking Naypyidaw to take back its refugees and lessen the burden on Dhaka, according to Indian news portal The Print.  

    "One of the main reasons behind Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen's early visit to India, immediately after coming to power, is that Bangladesh cannot accommodate any more Rohingyas and wants its neighbours such as India and China to now open up their borders", The Print reported, citing sources. 

    Rohingya refugees
    © Sputnik / Shahnewaz Khan
    China Ready to Help Bangladesh in Rohingya Repatriation – Foreign Minister
    Around a million people belonging to the Rohingya community are living in various camps in Bangladesh after they fled Myanmar's Rakhine state to escape alleged persecution by the military in the midst of a civil war that escalated in 2017.

    "While thanking Prime Minister Modi for India's humanitarian assistance to Rohingyas, Bangladesh Foreign Minister requested India's support for early repatriation of the Rohingyas to the Rakhine State of Myanmar. Prime Minister Modi reiterated that India is always with Bangladesh and assured of India's cooperation in this regard", a statement by the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

    Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Abulkalam Abdul Momen is on a three-day visit to India to attend the 5th meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission.

    Related:

    India-Bangladesh Border Guards Spar Over Rohingya Muslim Refugees - Reports
    India Deports Seven Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar After Court's Nod
    Rohingya Refugee Children Need Special Education – Bangladeshi PM
    UN Envoy Calls on Myanmar to Hold 'Proper Investigation' of Rohingya Crisis
    Tags:
    Rohingya, Refugee, repatriation, Rakhine State, India, China, Myanmar, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse