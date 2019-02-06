Register
13:45 GMT +306 February 2019
    Mirage 2000-5F

    Wife of Killed Indian Air Force Pilot Decries Corruption on Social Media

    Asia & Pacific
    Two IAF test pilots were killed on Friday during a test flight at a state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility. The wife of one posted a poem on a photo-sharing platform criticising the corrupt bureaucracy. To counter the battle of perceptions, former an IAF and now senior HAL test pilot said, “I bet my life on the jet”.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The recent death of two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots while test flying a Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) jet has now become high pitched talk on the Indian social media scene.

    The discussion began with Garima Abrol taking to Instagram to express her angst at the loss of her IAF test-pilot husband, 33-year-old squadron leader Samir Abrol, who was killed in a fatal plane crash along with another pilot when they were conducting an acceptance sortie of the newly upgraded Mirage 2000 fighter jet retrofitted by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The other one killed was 31-year-old squadron leader Siddharth Negi.

    None of jokers of politics n govt officials can understand what is a test pilot. And how to become a test pilot. It's a shame on us.

    READ MORE: India Seeks License Extension from Russia to Manufacture More Su-30MKI Locally

    In the poem, Garima posted "We give our warriors outdated machines to fight. They still deliver it with all their prowess and might". Scathing in her attack, she said "Never had he breathed so heavy as for the last time, while the bureaucracy enjoyed its corrupt cheese and wine". Her post bears a photo of her dead husband, with a caption "Let us pledge to expose the cause #lostpilots".

    The pilot's brother, Sushant Abrol, clarified that although the poem was shared on his brother's wife's Instagram page, it was penned by him in grief while flying back with his brother's coffin.

    India's Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the families of the two pilots to condole their deaths. With the Indian public coming in large numbers to support the family in grief, pilot Abrol's family has also issued a statement.

    Explaining the role of a test pilot in the Indian Air Force, a former IAF test pilot told NDTV, "Before an aircraft goes to the IAF, its standards are good enough for me to bet my life on it. Remember, every pilot in the IAF is also betting his life on my judgment. As far as HAL producing sub-standard aircraft, remember that we fly these aircraft to its limits before anyone from [the] IAF touches it".

    READ MORE: French-Made Fighter Jet of Indian Air Force Crashes in Bengaluru: 1 Pilot Killed

    The IAF has instituted a court of inquiry to look into the cause and circumstances surrounding the fighter jet crash last Friday. HAL is also one of the constituents of this team. 

    Tags:
    Indian Air Force, Crash, India, pilot, Indian Air Force, India, New Delhi
