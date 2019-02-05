Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits North-West India - EMSC

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck India's Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley on Tuesday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.
M5.6 #earthquake (#भूकंप) strikes 118 km NW of #Srīnagar (#India) 9 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/EbePRYv87m— EMSC (@LastQuake) 5 февраля 2019 г.
This comes after on 3 February, media reported a 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Palghar District. This was the highest magnitude ever witnessed in the province.
