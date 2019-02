Tens of thousands have taken to the streets of Hong Kong to participate in the ‘Best Fortune, World Party’ parade dedicated to the celebration of the Chinese New Year, also known as the 2019 Year of the Pig.

A few floats with over 20 local and international performing groups will proceed along the main streets of a Hong Kong district and will interact with the crowd in order to welcome the Year of the Pig.

The Chinese New Year has also strongly influenced lunar new year celebrations in many Asian states.

